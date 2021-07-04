Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Reduced by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,677 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $36,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after buying an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cintas by 2,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $383.50 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $261.65 and a 12-month high of $384.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

