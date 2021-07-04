Citigroup Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $121.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.35.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $109.29. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.