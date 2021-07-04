Citigroup Inc. Acquires 74,793 Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter worth about $582,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in So-Young International by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SY opened at $9.48 on Friday. So-Young International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -948.00 and a beta of 0.20.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter.

SY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

