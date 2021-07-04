Citigroup Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 62,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

