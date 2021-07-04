Citigroup Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 2,682.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,875 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 125.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

