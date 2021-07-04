Citigroup Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 1,687.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $24.58 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.63.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.