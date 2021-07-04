Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 248.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 88,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Delek US worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DK. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 910,469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,325,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,289,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 347,624 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DK opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.09. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

