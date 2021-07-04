Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Valvoline worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after buying an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Valvoline by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 94,704 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

