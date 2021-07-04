Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after buying an additional 478,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $41,187,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after acquiring an additional 239,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4,677.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 161,082 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCN. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $137.44 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

