Citigroup Increases CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $51.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $44.50 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.75.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE CUBE opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,627,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,571,000 after buying an additional 403,927 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 214.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 89,532 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 672,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.