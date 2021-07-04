Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR)’s share price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 188,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 256,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Clean Air Metals in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

