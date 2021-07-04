CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $229.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Shares of CME stock opened at $213.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.24. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

