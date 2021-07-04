Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. 3,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.726 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.