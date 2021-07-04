Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Cohu posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 358.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,791,000 after buying an additional 139,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Cohu has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.