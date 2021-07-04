Coldstack (CLS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,568.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $23,568.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00005332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00045691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00134818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00167068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,466.66 or 0.99989576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

