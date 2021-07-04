Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 75,063 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

