Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report $722.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $715.00 million and the highest is $731.09 million. Comerica reported sales of $718.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point raised their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Comerica by 1,863.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 63,434 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Comerica by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 901,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,108. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

