Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.87. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $128,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

