Comparing Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) & Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lifestore Financial Group and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 4.18 $13.03 million N/A N/A

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Fidelity D & D Bancorp 22.46% 10.52% 0.96%

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp beats Lifestore Financial Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 20 full-service banking offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northampton, and Lehigh counties, Pennsylvania. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

