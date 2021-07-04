Comparing Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) & Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Meritor and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritor 1.91% 13.68% 2.40% Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04%

This table compares Meritor and Luminar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritor $3.04 billion 0.56 $245.00 million $1.12 20.83 Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 511.33 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

Meritor has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Meritor has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Meritor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Meritor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Meritor and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritor 0 1 6 0 2.86 Luminar Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67

Meritor presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.16%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $31.38, indicating a potential upside of 49.48%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Meritor.

Summary

Meritor beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks and other applications; and various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The Aftermarket and Industrial segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers. It also supplies drivetrain systems and various components, such as axles, drivelines, brakes, and suspension systems for military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. The company also sells other complementary products, including third-party and private label items, which include brake shoes and friction materials; automatic slack adjusters; yokes and shafts; wheel-end hubs and drums; ABS and stability control systems; shock absorbers and air springs; and air brakes. Meritor, Inc. sells its products under the Meritor, Euclid, Trucktechnic, US Gear, AxleTech, and Mach brands primarily to OEMs, their parts marketing operations, and their dealers, as well as other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

