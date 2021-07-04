Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBCP. UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 6.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.