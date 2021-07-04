ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $3,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of -418.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

