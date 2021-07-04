Contrasting EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EMX Royalty and Trevali Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million 49.51 -$4.48 million N/A N/A Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.68 -$239.33 million N/A N/A

EMX Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trevali Mining.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -162.80% -12.80% -12.11% Trevali Mining -30.16% -5.06% -2.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EMX Royalty and Trevali Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83

Trevali Mining has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.70%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Summary

Trevali Mining beats EMX Royalty on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada, as well as holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada; and Gergarub Project situated in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. Trevali Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

