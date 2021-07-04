Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

TSE:CTS opened at C$10.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.90. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$11.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,823.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

