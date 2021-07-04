Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.13.

CJREF opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1916 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

