Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of C$7.84.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.02. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$2.29 and a 52-week high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.