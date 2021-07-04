Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250,729 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Cousins Properties worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 111,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

