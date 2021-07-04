Cowen Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $76.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $62.79 on Thursday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,107,723 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.