Cream (CRM) Achieves Market Cap of $22,434.48

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $22,434.48 and $40.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,528.30 or 1.00050029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00034577 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $420.85 or 0.01185129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.27 or 0.00406269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.00393401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005918 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

