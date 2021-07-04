Credit Suisse AG Acquires 96,963 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,963 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.31% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

