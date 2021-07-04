Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Woodward were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,850,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 117.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 71,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.34.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.57.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

