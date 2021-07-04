Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,110 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR opened at $71.79 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

