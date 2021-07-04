Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,017,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $182,803,000 after buying an additional 90,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.63. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.