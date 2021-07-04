Credits Market Cap Tops $5.79 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Credits has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and $708,254.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 33% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.