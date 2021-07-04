Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEQP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.65. 276,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after buying an additional 1,381,813 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,584,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.