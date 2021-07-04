Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.24. 1,005,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,455. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.98 million and a PE ratio of -34.46. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$77,506.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares in the company, valued at C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,472 shares in the company, valued at C$288,869.76. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,946 shares of company stock worth $290,587.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

