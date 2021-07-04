Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CR. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.67.

CR stock opened at C$2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$335.98 million and a P/E ratio of -34.46. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$65,972.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares in the company, valued at C$288,869.76. Insiders sold 268,946 shares of company stock worth $290,587 over the last ninety days.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

