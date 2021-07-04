CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,300 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 490,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 314,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,255. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CRH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

