Critical Review: Atlanticus (ATLC) & Its Rivals

Atlanticus (NASDAQ: ATLC) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Atlanticus to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Atlanticus has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Atlanticus’ peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlanticus and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlanticus Competitors 192 848 1070 62 2.46

Atlanticus currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.06%. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 19.57%. Given Atlanticus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlanticus is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Atlanticus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Atlanticus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanticus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus 26.63% 195.69% 12.09% Atlanticus Competitors 15.91% 26.68% 2.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlanticus and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus $563.41 million $94.12 million 10.54 Atlanticus Competitors $2.41 billion $325.50 million 16.77

Atlanticus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Atlanticus. Atlanticus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Atlanticus beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, it offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

