CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Trimmed by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,362 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,213.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.59. 1,916,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $260.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

