Crowns (CWS) Hits Market Cap of $6.64 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Crowns has a total market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $844,465.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00011079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00053819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 270% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.60 or 0.00768580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,034 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

