CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of CUBE opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $47.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

