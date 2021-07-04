CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Tops $47.70 on Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $47.70 or 0.00134461 BTC on popular exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $363,359.69 and approximately $1,530.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00141503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00167816 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,454.67 or 0.99850870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

