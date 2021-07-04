Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading Down 5.8%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 53,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,644,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The firm has a market cap of $702.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $10,777,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $6,566,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $4,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

