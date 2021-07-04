Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock valued at $66,423,287. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

CWK opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

