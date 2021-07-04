CVF Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:CNVT) Short Interest Update

CVF Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:CNVT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CNVT remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06. CVF Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
CVF Technologies Company Profile
