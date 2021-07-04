Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 10,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:DNMR traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,226. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.