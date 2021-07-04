DAOstack 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $220,894.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $220,894.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.43 or 1.00107221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00034496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007766 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058189 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000116 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

