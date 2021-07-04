Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $247,608.33 and $1,581.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00046201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00136256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00167151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,594.90 or 1.00004502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 597,764 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

