Datum (DAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Datum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $45,564.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.75 or 0.00784188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.41 or 0.07999193 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

